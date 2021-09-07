Texans Sign K Joey Slye To PS, Waive CB Cornell Armstrong

The Houston Texans announced that they’ve signed K Joey Slye to their practice squad and waived DB Cornell Armstrong.

Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn injured himself before the final preseason game, which led to Houston working out kickers yesterday including Slye.

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason this past month.

In 2020, Slye appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and converted 29 of 36 field-goal attempts (80.6 percent) to go along with 33 of 36 extra-point tries (91.7 percent).