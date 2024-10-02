Texans Sign LB Shaun Bradley To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have signed LB Shaun Bradley to the practice squad.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DE Solomon Byrd FB Troy Hairston DT Marcus Harris WR Johnny Johnson III T David Sharpe RB J.J. Taylor T Kilian Zierer (International) QB Kedon Slovis WR Xavier Johnson TE Chris Myarick G Arlington Hambright DB Desmond King DB Troy Pride DT Tommy Togiai C Scott Quessenberry TE Irv Smith Jr. LB Shaun Bradley

Bradley, 27, was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round out of Temple in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract that included a $171,420 signing bonus when he tore his Achilles in September.

In 2022, Bradley appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles.