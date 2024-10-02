Texans Sign LB Shaun Bradley To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Houston Texans announced they have signed LB Shaun Bradley to the practice squad. 

Houston’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE Solomon Byrd
  2. FB Troy Hairston
  3. DT Marcus Harris
  4. WR Johnny Johnson III
  5. T David Sharpe
  6. RB J.J. Taylor
  7. T Kilian Zierer (International)
  8. QB Kedon Slovis
  9. WR Xavier Johnson
  10. TE Chris Myarick
  11. G Arlington Hambright
  12. DB Desmond King
  13. DB Troy Pride
  14. DT Tommy Togiai
  15. C Scott Quessenberry
  16. TE Irv Smith Jr. 
  17. LB Shaun Bradley

Bradley, 27, was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round out of Temple in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract that included a $171,420 signing bonus when he tore his Achilles in September.  

In 2022, Bradley appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles. 

