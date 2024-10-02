Texans Sign LB Shaun Bradley To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have signed LB Shaun Bradley to the practice squad.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 2, 2024
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Solomon Byrd
- FB Troy Hairston
- DT Marcus Harris
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- T David Sharpe
- RB J.J. Taylor
- T Kilian Zierer (International)
- QB Kedon Slovis
- WR Xavier Johnson
- TE Chris Myarick
- G Arlington Hambright
- DB Desmond King
- DB Troy Pride
- DT Tommy Togiai
- C Scott Quessenberry
- TE Irv Smith Jr.
- LB Shaun Bradley
Bradley, 27, was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round out of Temple in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract that included a $171,420 signing bonus when he tore his Achilles in September.
In 2022, Bradley appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles.
