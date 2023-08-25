Texans Make Three Moves Including Releasing CB Darius Phillips

The Houston Texans have announced that they’ve signed P Ty Zentner, released CB Darius Phillips and waived T Jacky Chen.

We have signed free agent Ty Zentner and made other roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 25, 2023

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans P Cameron Johnston is dealing with an injury, which prompted the team to sign Zentner.

Zentner, 25, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Kansas State following the 2023 draft.

Unfortunately, the Eagles opted to waive him earlier this week.

Zentner was a Ray Guy award finalist in 2022 and made second-team All-Big 12.

In three years at Kansas State, he appeared in 27 total games. He had 127 punts for 5,515 yards (43.4 avg.) to go along with 37 extra points on 37 attempts and 11 made field goals on 12 total attempts (91.7 avg.).