Texans Sign Second-Round WR John Metchie

The Houston Texans have signed second-round WR John Metchie to a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Texans have now signed all but two of their 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Derek Stingley Jr. CB Signed 1 Kenyon Green OG 2 Jalen Pitre S Signed 2 John Metchie III WR Signed 3 Christian Harris LB 4 Dameon Pierce RB Signed 5 Thomas Booker DT Signed 5 Teagan Quitoriano TE Signed 6 Austin Deculus OT Signed

Metchie, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama. He is working his way back from an ACL tear. The Texans used the No. 44 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $8,070,172 contract that includes a $3,049,216 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career at Alabama, Metchie appeared in 39 games and caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.