Texans Sign TE Irv Smith Jr. To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing TE Irv Smith Jr. to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DE Solomon Byrd FB Troy Hairston DT Marcus Harris WR Johnny Johnson III CB D’Angelo Ross T David Sharpe RB J.J. Taylor LB Ezekiel Turner T Kilian Zierer (International) QB Kedon Slovis WR Xavier Johnson TE Chris Myarick G Arlington Hambright DB Desmond King DB Troy Pride DT Tommy Togiai C Scott Quessenberry TE Irv Smith Jr.

Houston is now one over the practice squad limit and should cut a player in the near future.

The Texans brought Smith in for a workout on Tuesday and was impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Smith, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

Smith was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals. He then signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this past offseason but was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and caught 18 passes for 115 yards receiving and a touchdown.