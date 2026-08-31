Texans Signed 11 Players To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans have signed 11 players to their practice squad on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

DT Dominic Bailey WR Lewis Bond DB Bryce Hall LB Jamal Hill DB Alijah Huzzie RB Jawhar Jordan WR Josh Kelly T James Neal III S George Odum WR Daniel Sobkowicz RB Noah Whittington

Odum, 32, went undrafted out of Central Arkansas in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis placed an original-round tender that cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In March of 2024, Odum signed a two-year extension with San Francisco worth $10.8 million.

However, the 49ers let Odum go, and he signed with the Colts for a portion of the 2025 season. He then signed with Houston for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Odum appeared in three games for the Colts and made four tackles.