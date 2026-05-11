Texans Signed RB Evan Hull

The Houston Texans announced they have signed RB Evan Hull to the 90-man roster.

We have signed Evan Hull and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/IiHgSNvKdE — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 11, 2026

In a corresponding move, the team waived TE Luke Lachey.

Hull, 25, was selected by the Colts with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Colts.

After missing his rookie season with an injury, Hull was cut during roster cuts in 2024 and re-signed to the practice squad. The Steelers signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 but he was again let go during cutdowns. He had a stint with the Saints later in the year.

In 2025, Hull appeared in six games for the Saints and rushed 19 times for 48 yards. He also caught his lone target for six yards.