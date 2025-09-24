Texans Signed WR Quintez Cephus

The Houston Texans officially signed WR Quintez Cephus to a contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Cephus, 27, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that included a signing bonus of $304,288. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling and released by the Lions.

The Bills signed him to a deal in April of 2024 but opted to let him go less than a month later. He then signed with Houston in July before being let go by the team in August. The Rams signed him to the practice squad and he spent the season in Los Angeles.

Cephus re-signed a futures deal with the Rams after the season but was waived in June. He had a stint with the 49ers before being cut again. Houston signed him in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Cephus appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.