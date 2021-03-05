Texans Signing C Justin Britt

Former Seahawks C Justin Britt announced via his Instagram account that he is signing with the Houston Texans.

Britt visited with the Chiefs back in January, but left without a deal.

Ian Rapoport reports that Britt’s deal with the Texans is a one-year deal worth $3.2 million, with incentives that will give him the chance to earn $5 million this season.

Britt, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,546,930 contract and set to make a base salary of $891,399 for the 2017 season when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $27 million extension.

Britt was in line to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2020 season when the Seahawks opted to release him back in April of last year.

In 2019, Britt appeared in eight games for the Seahawks, making eight starts for them at center.