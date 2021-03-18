Texans Signing CB Desmond King

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are signing CB Desmond King to a one-year, $3.5 million deal on Thursday.

King, 26, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline last year for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, King appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and Titans, recording 55 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, a defensive touchdown and two passes defended.

