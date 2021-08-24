Texans Signing CB Rasul Douglas

The Houston Texans are signing CB Rasul Douglas to a contract on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Douglas, 25, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders this offseason, but Las Vegas released him on Monday.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 62 tackles, no interceptions and nine pass deflections.

