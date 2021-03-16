Texans Signing CB Terrance Mitchell To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $7.5M

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are expected to sign CB Terrance Mitchell to a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million.

Mitchell, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Bears practice squad.

Mitchell returned to the Cowboys in 2015 but was once again cut loose during the summer and later claimed by the Texans. Mitchell signed on with the Chiefs at the start of the 2016 season and spent the past two years in Kansas City.

The Browns signed Mitchell to a three-year, $12 million contract in 2018.

In 2020, Mitchell appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and recorded 65 tackles, no interceptions, three forced fumbles and 13 passes defended.