Texans Signing DE Darrell Taylor

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing DE Darrell Taylor to a contract.

Rapoport adds it’s a one-year, $5.25 million deal, indicating Taylor will be a backup rotational pass rusher with a chance to settle into a role on third downs.

Taylor, 27, was a three-year starter at Tennessee. The Seahawks traded up with the Jets to select him with the No. 48 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $6,764,507 rookie contract that includes a $2,479,641 signing bonus. However, he missed his entire rookie season and did not accrue a year of experience.

Taylor was set to be a restricted free agent until signing an extension with Seattle. He was set to earn a base salary of $3,136,000 in 2024 when he was traded to the Bears coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 32 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.