Texans Signing DE Rashad Weaver

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Texans are signing DE Rashad Weaver to their practice squad.

In correspondence, Houston is releasing DE Malik Fisher from their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Texans’ practice squad:

Weaver, 26, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among the final roster cuts this season.

In 2023, Weaver appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass defense.