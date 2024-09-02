Texans Signing DE Rashad Weaver

By
Tony Camino
-

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Texans are signing DE Rashad Weaver to their practice squad.

Rashad Weaver

In correspondence, Houston is releasing DE Malik Fisher from their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Texans’ practice squad:

  1. DE Solomon Byrd
  2. T Cameron Erving
  3. FB Troy Hairston
  4. DT Marcus Harris
  5. WR Johnny Johnson III
  6. CB D’Angelo Ross
  7. T David Sharpe
  8. RB J.J. Taylor
  9. LB Max Tooley
  10. LB Ezekiel Turner
  11. T Kilian Zierer (International)
  12. S Mark Perry
  13. OL Braeden Daniels
  14. QB Kedon Slovis
  15. TE Cole Fotheringham
  16. WR Xavier Johnson
  17. DE 

Weaver, 26, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among the final roster cuts this season. 

In 2023, Weaver appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass defense. 

