Texans Signing DL Chase Winovich

Mark Berman reports that the Texans have reached an agreement with DL Chase Winovich on Monday.

Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.

Winovich was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Winovich appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 20 tackles, one sack and a pass defense.