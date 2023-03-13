Texans Signing DT Hassan Ridgeway To One-Year, $4M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are signing DT Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year, $4 million deal.

Schefter adds $3 million of that sum is guaranteed. Ridgeway was a run-stuffing role player for San Francisco last season and gets to play for Texans HC DeMeco Ryans again.

Ridgeway, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Colts traded him to the Eagles in 2019.

Ridgeway played out his deal with the Eagles and re-signed on a one-year deal for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons before landing with the 49ers in March.

In 2022, Ridgeway appeared in 12 games and recorded 28 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.