Texans Signing DT Tim Settle

Dianna Russini reports that the Texans have agreed to terms with DT Tim Settle on a two-year contract.

Houston was hosting Settle for a visit and it looks like they were able to strike a deal before he left town.

Settle, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in the 2018 Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with Washington following the draft.

He was testing the market for the first time when he signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bills.

In 2023, Settle appeared in all 17 games for the Bills, recording 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.