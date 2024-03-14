Texans Signing DT Tim Settle

Dianna Russini reports that the Texans have agreed to terms with DT Tim Settle on a two-year contract.
Houston was hosting Settle for a visit and it looks like they were able to strike a deal before he left town.
Settle, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in the 2018 Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with Washington following the draft.
He was testing the market for the first time when he signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bills.
In 2023, Settle appeared in all 17 games for the Bills, recording 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
