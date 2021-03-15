Texans Signing DT Vincent Taylor

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are signing DT Vincent Taylor to a one-year deal.

The deal is worth $2 million in total, per Pelissero, and includes $850,000 guaranteed.

Taylor, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract when Miami cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Taylor later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted late in 2019. He was waived by the Bills and subsequently claimed by the browns.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 12 tackles, no sacks and one fumble recovery.