Texans Signing FB Nick Bawden

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing FB Nick Bawden to a contract on Tuesday.

Bawden, 28, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, and he hurt his knee again towards the end of 2021.

The Lions placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose in June. The Jets signed him to their practice squad later on.

From there, New York opted to bring Bawden back on a one-year deal in 2022 and 2023. He was waived in December and brought back on to the practice squad shortly after before signing a futures contract after the season.

The Jets opted to cut him loose last month.

In 2023, Bawden appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed twice for four yards and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards.