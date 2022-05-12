Texans Signing Fifth-Round DT Thomas Booker & TE Teagan Quitoriano

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing fifth-round DT Thomas Booker to his rookie contract today.

Wilson also reports fifth-round TE Teagan Quitoriano signed his rookie deal.

Here are the signings in Houston’s draft class so far:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Derek Stingley Jr. CB 1 Kenyon Green OG 2 Jalen Pitre S Signed 2 John Metchie III WR 3 Christian Harris LB 4 Dameon Pierce RB 5 Thomas Booker DT Signed 5 Teagan Quitoriano TE Signed 6 Austin Deculus OT

Booker, 22, was a two-year starter at Stanford and named to the All-Pac 12 team three times as an honorable mention (2019), second-team (2021) and first-team (2020). He was drafted by the Texans in the fifth round.

He is projected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,996,411 including a signing bonus of $336,411.

During his four-year career, Booker appeared in 43 games and made 27 starts, recording 158 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, three blocked kicks, one interception and nine pass deflections.