Texans Signing OL A.J. Cann

The Houston Texans are signing OG A.J. Cann, according to Ian Rapoport.

Tom Pelissero adds that Cann receives a two-year, $10.5 million contract with $4.5 million fully guaranteed.

Texans HC Lovie Smith said that he wanted to establish the run on offense, so it’s not surprising to see the team prioritizing the interior offensive line.

Cann, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Jaguars through 2018 before re-signing with the team on a three-year deal worth $15 million in 2019.

In 2021, Cann appeared in and started four games with the Jaguars.