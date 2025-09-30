Texans Signing OL Jarrett Kingston Off Panthers’ PS

Per Joe Person, the Texans are signing OL Jarrett Kingston off the Panthers’ practice squad.

Kingston, 25, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived after camp and claimed by the Panthers.

Carolina waived Kingston after camp this year and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Kingston has appeared in seven games for the Panthers.