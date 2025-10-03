Texans Signing OT Trent Brown From Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are signing OT Trent Brown from their practice squad to the active roster.

Brown, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap. Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots in March of 2021 and landed on the injured reserve before being activated for the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots re-signed Brown to a two-year, $13 million deal in March of 2022. Cincinnati signed Brown to a one-year contract last offseason.

The Texans later signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million this past March. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Brown appeared in three games for the Bengals, making three starts at right tackle.