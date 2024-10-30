Texans Signing RB J.J. Taylor

The Texans announced on Wednesday that they are signing RB J.J. Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots. New England cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Patriots back in January of 2023 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Taylor later joined the Texans’ practice squad and has bounced on and off of their active roster so far this season.

In 2024, Taylor has appeared in three games for the Texans and rushed seven times for 21 yards.