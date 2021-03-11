Texans Signing RB Mark Ingram To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $3M

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are signing veteran RB Mark Ingram to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Ingram’s one-year deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $250,000 incentive by rushing over 750 yards, and another $250,000 by gaining over 1,000 yards, per Aaron Wilson.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Ingram, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Saints on a four-year, $16 million contract that included $7.6 million guaranteed a few years ago.

Ingram was in the second year of his three-year, $15 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2021 when the Ravens released him in January.

In 2020, Ingram appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and rushed for 299 yards on 72 carries (4.2 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with six receptions for 50 yards receiving.