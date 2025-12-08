Texans Signing TE Brevin Jordan To One-Year Extension

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Texans are signing TE Brevin Jordan to a one-year extension.
Jordan is out for the season with an ACL tear and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
Jordan, 25, was a fifth-round pick to the Texans in 2021 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $1.05 million in 2024.
Houston re-signed Jordan to a one-year extension through 2025 in December 2024.
In 2024, Jordan appeared in two games for Houston and caught two of three targets for seven yards.
