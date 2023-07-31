Texans Signing TE Dalton Keene

The Houston Texans are signing TE Dalton Keene following a successful workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Keene, 24, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose last year. Keene has since had stints with the Eagles and Broncos.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.