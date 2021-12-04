Texans Signing WR Phillip Dorsett, Promoting S Jonathan Owens

Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports that the Texans are signing veteran WR Phillip Dorsett to a contract on Saturday and promoting S Jonathan Owens to their active roster.

Dorsett just visited with the Texans yesterday.

Dorsett, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

Dorsett re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year, but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in March, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him last month and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle just recently released him.

In 2021, Dorsett appeared in three games for the Seahawks and Jaguars, catching one pass for three yards and no touchdowns.

