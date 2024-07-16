Texans Signing WR Quintez Cephus

Per his agency, the Texans are signing WR Quintez Cephus to a contract. He was released by the Bills back in May.

Aaron Wilson also mentions that the team worked out WR Jesse Matthews on Tuesday.

He was reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for the 2023 season due to violating the gambling policy. The Lions cut him after his suspension was announced last year.

Cephus, 26, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that included a signing bonus of $304,288. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling and released by the Lions.

The Bills signed him to a deal back in April but later opted to let him go less than a month later.

In 2022, Cephus appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Cephus as it becomes available.