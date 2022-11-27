Texans Sticking With QB Kyle Allen As Starter

Texans HC Lovie Smith told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins that they plan to stick with Kyle Allen as their starting quarterback, per Aaron Wilson.

“We’re not gonna put a guy, give him his first start and start yanking things. We let a guy play. We want to see him. We got to eliminate those turnovers, but I thought he did some good things throughout the game,” Smith said, per Mark Berman.

Houston was down 30-0 at one point in the game, but it wasn’t all on Allen, who performed better in the second half.

Considering where the Texans are, it seems like they have a pretty good idea of what they’re going to get out of Davis Mills moving forward.

Allen, 26, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Allen was waived coming out of the preseason before the Panthers added him to their practice squad before being promoted late in the season.

The Panthers re-signed Allen to a one-year contract in 2020, but later traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick. Allen was placed on the injured reserve list after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle in November.

Allen was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Commanders declined to tender him. He signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

In 2022, Allen has appeared in one game and completed 26-of-39 passes (66.7 percent) for 215 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.