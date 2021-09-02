Texans Tried Out Six Players, Hosted S Isaiah Johnson

According to Howard Balzer, the Houston Texans tried out six players on Thursday, and also hosted former Raiders’ S Isaiah Johnson for a visit.

The full list of players who tried out includes:

Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead earlier this offseason and he landed with the Giants. Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire season while battling the effects of the virus.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Calhoun, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. The Raiders initially released him before the 2017 season, but later signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal in 2018.

Calhoun signed on with the Patriots after the draft in 2019 and returned to New England last March. He had a brief stint with the 49ers before the team let him go ahead of final roster cuts.

In 2020, Calhoun appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded 18 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.