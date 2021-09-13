Texans Tried Out Six Players

The Houston Texans brought in six free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Moncrief, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.745 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $9.6 million fully guaranteed with the Jaguars in 2018.

Moncrief signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in 2019, but was waived during the season to protect the team’s projected compensatory pick for losing Le’Veon Bell in free agency. From there, he had stints with the Panthers and Jets before the Patriots signed him to their practice squad, ultimately calling him up last year.

The Texans signed Moncreif to a contract this offseason before releasing him at the start of training camp.

In 2020, Moncreif appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught one pass for 15 yards and rushed for four yards on one carry.

We have him included in our Top 50 – 2022 Free Agents list.

Mauro, 30, originally signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2014. He was later waived and re-signed to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

The Cardinals eventually signed Mauro off of the Steelers’ practice squad and elected to bring him back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year, $5.8 million contract in 2017. From there, he had a brief stint with the Raiders before signing on with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars cut Mauro loose and he eventually returned to the Cardinals before being released coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Mauro appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded five tackles and a sack.