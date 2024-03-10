Texans & Vikings Expected To Have ‘Strong Mutual Interest’ In DT Christian Wilkins

Aaron Wilson reports that among several teams expected to be interested in former Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins, the Texans and Vikings are drawing mutual interest from Wilkins.

Wilkins will be one of the top free agents available this offseason.

Wilkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Wilkins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a career-high nine sacks.

