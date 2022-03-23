Texans Waive LB Josh Watson

The Houston Texans officially waived LB Josh Watson on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Watson, 25, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2019. After missing the cut in the 2019 preseason, Watson signed on to Denver’s practice squad for the season, and was elevated to the active roster in November.

From there, Watson was on and off of the Broncos’ roster before brief stints with the Chargers and Panthers last year. The Texans later added him to their practice squad before re-signing him to a futures contract.

In 2021, Watson appeared in two games for the Texans, but did not record a statistic.