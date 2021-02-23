Texans Waive LB Peter Kalambayi

The Houston Texans officially waived LB Peter Kalambayi on Tuesday.

Kalambayi, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Kalambayi was owed $920,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Kalambayi appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 10 tackles.