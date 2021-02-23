Texans Waive LB Peter Kalambayi

The Houston Texans officially waived LB Peter Kalambayi on Tuesday.
Houston has had a busy day of roster moves including:
- Releasing OL Senio Kelemete. (NFLTR)
- Re-signing RB Buddy Howell. (NFLTR)
-
Re-signing CB Cornell Armstrong. (NFLTR)
Kalambayi, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.
Kalambayi was owed $920,000 for the 2021 season.
In 2020, Kalambayi appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 10 tackles.