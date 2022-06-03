Texans Waive OL Carson Green

The Houston Texans officially waived OT Carson Green on Friday.
Green wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
From there, the Texans re-signed Green to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster throughout the season.
Houston brought Green back on a one-year contract this past March.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!