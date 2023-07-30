Texans Waive WR Amari Rodgers, Activate CB Kendall Sheffield

The Houston Texans announced on Sunday that they have activated CB Kendall Sheffield from the physically unable to perform list and waived WR Amari Rodgers.

We have activated Sheldon Rankins and Kendall Sheffield to the Perform list and made another roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 30, 2023

Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft

Rodgers was in the second year of a four-year, $4,899,896 contract that includes a $923,561 signing bonus when the Packers waived him. He was soon claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught four of eight targets for 50 yards and no touchdowns. He also appeared in six games for the Texans and caught 12 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown.