Texans Waived DT McTelvin Agim

Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are waiving former third-round DT McTelvin Agim on Monday.

Agim, 26, was a four-year starter at Arkansas. The Broncos selected him with the No. 95 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,533,744 rookie contract that includes an $857,270 signing bonus.

Agim was eventually waived by the Broncos and subsequently claimed by the Colts, making a brief appearance on the team’s active roster. The Texans brought him on this offseason and he is now among their first roster cuts.

In 2023, Agim appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded two tackles.