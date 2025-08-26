Texans Waiving CB Damon Arnette

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are waiving former Raiders first-round CB Damon Arnette.

Wilson adds that he could be claimed on waivers by a team that had previously shown interest in him, such as the Packers or the 49ers.

Arnette was arrested three times, the most recent in January of 2024, and hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021.

Arnette, 28, was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He agreed to a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus.

However, Las Vegas elected to cut Arnette loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. From there, he caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released by Kansas City.

For his career, Arnette has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 29 total tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.