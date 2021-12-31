Texans Make Four Moves Including Waiving DT Xavier Williams

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are cutting DT Xavier Williams as several defensive linemen are returning from the team’s COVID-19 list.

The Texans also activated DL Maliek Collins from the COVID-19 list and placed TE Antony Auclair and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on the COVID-19 list.

Williams, 29, wound up signing on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa back in 2015. He played out his three-year, $1,583,000 contract with the Cardinals.

The Chiefs signed Williams to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent in 2018 after Arizona tendered him with the original round designation. He was awarded to Kansas City after the Cardinals declined to match.

From there, Williams signed the Patriots before joining the Bengals during the 2020 season. The Cardinals re-signed him to a contract this past June but eventually let him go.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in one game for the Texans but has not recorded any statistics.