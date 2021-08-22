Texans Waiving TE Kahale Warring

The Houston Texans are waiving TE Kahale Warring on Sunday, according to Mark Berman.

Warring, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus.

In 2020, Kahale Warring appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

During his college career at San Diego State, Warring recorded 51 receptions for 637 yards (12.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns.