Texans Waiving WR Isaiah Coulter

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Texans are waiving WR Isaiah Coulter on Monday.

Coulter, 22, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the draft. He’s in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 that included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston.

In 2020, Isaiah Coulter appeared one game for the Texans but did not register a stat.

During his three-year career at Rhode Island, Coulter appeared in 34 games and recorded 132 receptions for 1,855 yards (14.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.