Texans Worked Out Five Players

The Houston Texans brought in five free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DL Michael Dwumfour DB Kavon Frazier S Josh Jones DB Luther Kirk DB Chris Milton

Jones, 27, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness.

Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville re-signed Jones as an unrestricted free agent this offseason only to release him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 83 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.

Frazier, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Frazier was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Dolphins in 2020. He later joined the Bengals this past May but lasted just a few months in Cincinnati.

In 2020, Frazier appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded six total tackles.