Texans Worked Out TE Dalton Keene

The Houston Texans officially worked out free agent TE Dalton Keene on Saturday.

Keene, 26, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose in 2022.

Keene had since had stints with the Eagles and Broncos before signing on with the Texans in 2023. He returned to the Texans last year on a futures contract.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.