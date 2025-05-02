Texans Worked Out Three RBs Including Nyheim Hines

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Texans worked out free agent running backs Chris Evans, Trayveon Williams and Nyheim Hines on Thursday.

Hines was working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered before the start of the 2023 regular season when the Browns declined to activate him from injured reserve, ending his season.

Hines, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He’s set to make base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

Hines signed a one-year deal with the Browns back in March of last year worth up to $3.5 million.

In 2022, Hines appeared in seven games for the Colts and nine games for the Bills. He rushed for 33 yards on 24 carries (1.4 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions on 37 targets for 241 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

Evans, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2021 draft and signed a four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract.

He was entering the final year of that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Evans appeared in eight games for the Bengals and tallied two rushes for 12 yards.

Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract last year and did the same in March of 2024. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and later re-signed.

In 2024, Williams was active for all 17 games for the Bengals but did not receive a single carry.