Texans WR Tank Dell Suffered Serious Left Leg Injury

Texans WR Tank Dell was ruled out after suffering what appeared to be a severe left leg injury on a touchdown catch against the Chiefs.

He was carted off the field, with many of his teammates appearing emotional.

Dell, 25, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection. The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,034,381 in 2023.

In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 45 passes for 569 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Dell and his injury as it becomes available.