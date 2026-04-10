Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis Has Six Top-30 Visits

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis is taking a top-30 visit with the Giants on Friday.

Here’s a full list of Bisontis’ reported visits as of now:

It’s worth noting Bisontis won’t count towards New York’s 30 visits because he’s from New Jersey.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Bisontis, 21, was a four-star recruit and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Ramsey, New Jersey. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for three seasons as a three-year starter.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Bisontis as the second-best guard in the 2026 class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Bisontis made 35 starts over three seasons with Texas A&M at right tackle and left guard. He earned Third Team All-SEC honors in his junior year in 2025.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.