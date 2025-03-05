Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart Visiting With Cardinals

Tom Pelissero reports that Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart is visiting with the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.
He committed to Texas A&M in February of 2022 and went on to make six starts during his Freshman season.
In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and 4.5 sacks.
We will have more news on Stewart as it becomes available.
