Cardinals Signed Second-Round G Chase Bisontis

The Arizona Cardinals have signed second-round G Chase Bisontis to his rookie contract, per Aaron Wilson.
Here’s where Arizona stands so far in signing its rookie class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|3
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|Signed
|2
|34
|Chase Bisontis
|G
|Signed
|3
|65
|Carson Beck
|QB
|4
|104
|Kaleb Proctor
|DT
|5
|143
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|Signed
|6
|183
|Karson Sharar
|LB
|Signed
|7
|217
|Jayden Williams
|T
|Signed
Bisontis, 21, was a four-star recruit and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Ramsey, New Jersey. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for three seasons as a three-year starter, earning third-team All-SEC honors in his junior year in 2025.
The Cardinals drafted him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $13.376 million rookie contract that includes a $6.188 million signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Bisontis made 35 starts over three seasons with Texas A&M at right tackle and left guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!