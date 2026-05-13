Cardinals Signed Second-Round G Chase Bisontis

The Arizona Cardinals have signed second-round G Chase Bisontis to his rookie contract, per Aaron Wilson.

Here’s where Arizona stands so far in signing its rookie class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Jeremiyah Love RB Signed 2 34 Chase Bisontis G Signed 3 65 Carson Beck QB 4 104 Kaleb Proctor DT 5 143 Reggie Virgil WR Signed 6 183 Karson Sharar LB Signed 7 217 Jayden Williams T Signed

Bisontis, 21, was a four-star recruit and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Ramsey, New Jersey. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for three seasons as a three-year starter, earning third-team All-SEC honors in his junior year in 2025.

The Cardinals drafted him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $13.376 million rookie contract that includes a $6.188 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Bisontis made 35 starts over three seasons with Texas A&M at right tackle and left guard.