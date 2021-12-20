Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer announced Monday he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

I ❤️ U all thank you so much for these last 3 years they’ve been amazing and I’m grateful and truly honored to be apart of the Aggie family #85 signing out🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/X9KvaaXxgK — Jalenwydermyer (@jalenwydermyer) December 20, 2021

Wydermyer will skip the team’s bowl game and forego his senior season to declare. He’s a strong candidate to be the first tight end taken in April.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wydermyer as his No. 1 tight end and rated in his Top 50 prospects.

During his three-year college career, Wydermyer recorded 118 receptions for 1,468 yards (12.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games.