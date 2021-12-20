Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer announced Monday he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Wydermyer will skip the team’s bowl game and forego his senior season to declare. He’s a strong candidate to be the first tight end taken in April. 

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wydermyer as his No. 1 tight end and rated in his Top 50 prospects. 

During his three-year college career, Wydermyer recorded 118 receptions for 1,468 yards (12.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games. 

